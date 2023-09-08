Bank of America Corp DE Sells 63,730 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Ecolab worth $458,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $177,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $181.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

