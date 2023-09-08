Barclays Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $60.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.