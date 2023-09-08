Barclays Raises G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 24.2 %

GIII opened at $23.98 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.