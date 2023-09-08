Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 81,676 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

