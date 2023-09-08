Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

