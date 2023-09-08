Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
