Berenberg Bank Cuts Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 180

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Eurocell stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.88 ($2.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.70. The company has a market capitalization of £121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,500.00%.

In related news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,932.51 ($2,440.65). Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

