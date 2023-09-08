Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

LON RBW opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 1.74. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.71.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

