Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Cut by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Best Buy worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BBY opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

