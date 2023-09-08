bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.91 ($4.20) and last traded at €3.91 ($4.20). Approximately 871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.30).

bet-at-home.com Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.78.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; poker; virtual sports; and sport books. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

