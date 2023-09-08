BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 17,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 150,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

BeyondSpring Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $5,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

