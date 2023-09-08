Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.