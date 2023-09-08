BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 164,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 348,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

