BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin Sells 8,560 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $26,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BioVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioVie Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

