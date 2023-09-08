Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0567

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $31,347.93 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00152567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00051923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003905 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

