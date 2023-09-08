BlackRock Inc. Has $2.90 Billion Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,088,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 713,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $2,901,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $241,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

