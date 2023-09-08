BlackRock Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.78% of First Solar worth $2,970,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.56.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

