BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,425,117 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $2,998,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

