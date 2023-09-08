Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 28,872 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in EQT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

