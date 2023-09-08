Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after buying an additional 2,465,178 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,435.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,817,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,699,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAK

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.