Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7 %

NOC stock opened at $430.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.07 and a 200-day moving average of $451.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.