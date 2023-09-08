Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

