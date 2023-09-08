Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

