Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VSS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.