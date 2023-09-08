Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

