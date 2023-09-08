Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,535 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

