Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $69.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

