Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

