Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

