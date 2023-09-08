Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORAN

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.