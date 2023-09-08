Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SAP by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

