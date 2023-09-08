Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

