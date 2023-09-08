Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 33,333 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.08 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,992 shares of company stock worth $2,367,390. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

