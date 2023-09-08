Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

