BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $80.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

