BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15,893.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,309 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

