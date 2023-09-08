BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.31% of WestRock worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

