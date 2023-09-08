BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 17,200.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $15,148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.43 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

