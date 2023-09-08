BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $26.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,773,000 after buying an additional 940,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

