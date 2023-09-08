BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,912 shares of company stock worth $6,540,928. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.