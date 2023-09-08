BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4,182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 359.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.