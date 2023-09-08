BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

