BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases Shares of 350,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,007,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 11.95% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

SPUU stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

