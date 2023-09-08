BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 573,976 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573,976 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

