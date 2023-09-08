BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,075 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EQR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

