BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

