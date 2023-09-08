Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $47.64 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Braze by 85.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

