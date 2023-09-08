BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 3.7%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 943,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,723,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Get BRF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

BRF Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BRF

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.