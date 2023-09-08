Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,950,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

