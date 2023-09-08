Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

