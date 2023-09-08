Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $5.64

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

